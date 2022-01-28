Asia markets spooked as Fed chief signals rate hikes

SINGAPORE - Asian markets tumbled on Thursday (Jan 27) as investors rushed for the door following Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell's hawkish comments on interest rates and concerns of an impending Russian invasion of Ukraine.

In Asia, key indices in Tokyo, Sydney, Hong Kong and Seoul fell by around 2.5 per cent in Thursday's session. This happened after sharp overnight falls on Wall Street.

South Korea's benchmark Kospi, one of Asia's worst performers this year amid sharp declines by semiconductor stocks, entered a bear market as it plunged 3.5 per cent to 2,615 points by late afternoon.

Japan's Nikkei 225 gave up 3.1 per cent to a new year low at 26,170 points, while Sydney's ASX200 slipped 1.8 per cent to 6,838 points - its lowest level since March last year. Hong Kong's Hang Seng slid 2 per cent to its lowest level since the third quarter of 2020 as it closed at 23,807 points.

Shanghai's Composite Index - already shaken by its troubled property sector - gave up another 1.8 per cent to 3,394 points.

Singapore's Straits Times Index was relatively unscathed, closing just 0.35 per cent or 11.54 points down at 3,260.03.

All this came on the heels of Wednesday's Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting, where Mr Powell gave his clearest indication yet that he would hike rates in the face of inflation pushing past 7 per cent.

Citing strong employment numbers, he said there was "quite a bit of room to raise interest rates without threatening the labour market".

There is an expectation of a 25-basis point hike in March followed by at least three more over the coming 12 months - the first time the Fed would have hiked rates since December 2018.

"There's a risk that the high inflation we're seeing will be prolonged; there's a risk that it will move even higher," Mr Powell said. "We have to be in a position with our monetary policy to address all of those plausible outcomes."

Wall Street, which was into the midday trading as Mr Powell spoke, immediately reacted with the three key indices pulling back sharply during the afternoon session.

At the close of Asian trading on Thursday, Dow futures were down about 0.9 per cent or 300 points. But at the opening (Thursday night Singapore time), the Dow, S&P500 and Nasdaq indices were up sharply on expectation of a strong pickup in GDP numbers and improving corporate results.

It remains to be seen if this will rub off on Asia on Friday.