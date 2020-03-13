Asia markets dive after Wall Street crash on coronavirus panic: STI opens down 5%

SINGAPORE (REUTERS) - Asia's stock markets were hammered on Friday (March 13) as panic gripping world financial markets deepened and even safe-haven assets such as gold and bonds were ditched to cover losses in the wipeout.

Singapore shares plunged when trading opened with the Straits Times Index down 132.50 points or 5 per cent to 2,546.08.

Australia's benchmark fell 7.4 per cent and is on track for its worst week on record. New Zealand's index was last down more than 8 per cent, its biggest ever intraday drop.

Japan's Nikkei fell 7.2 per cent, while in Korea the Kosdaq fell 8 per cent, triggering a 20-minute trading halt.

Currency trading was erratic amid poor liquidity and a rush to secure financing in dollars, the world's top funding currency.

After its worst crash since Black Monday in 1987 overnight, Dow futures are down about 1 per cent in Asia, while S&P 500 futures are off 0.7 per cent.

"There is a sense of fear and panic," said James Tao, an analyst at stockbroker Commsec in Sydney, where phones at the high-value client desk rang non-stop.

"It's one of those situations where there is so much uncertainty that no-one quite knows how to respond...if it's fight or flight, many people are choosing flight at the moment."

The plunge, as the coronavirus pandemic spreads, gathered pace after US President Donald Trump spooked investors with a move to restrict travel from Europe, and after the European Central Bank disappointed markets by holding back on rate cuts.

Trade was halted on the S&P 500 after it hit downdraft circuit breakers. It fell further when trade resumed, eventually losing 9.5 per cent to close 27 per cent below February's peak.

Gold fell 3.5 per cent, yields on long-dated US Treasuries rose amid the panic, and in the currency markets, investors stampeded into the dollar.

"Everyone is just de-risking," said Stuart Oakley, Nomura's global head of flow FX in Singapore.

"It's not just a case of the stock market going down, anyone who's long the stock market needs to chop out...it's just a case of people wanting to bring risk back to flat," he said.

In a televised address late on Wednesday, US President Donald Trump imposed restrictions on travel from Europe to the United States, shocking investors and travellers.

Traders were disappointed after hoping to see broader measures to fight the spread of the virus and blunt its expected blow to economic growth.

The New York Federal Reserve pumped more liquidity to banks to try and stabilise the system as markets show signs of stress.

MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe shed 9.51 per cent and was down more than 20 per cent from its 52-week peak.

The VIX volatility index - Wall Street's "fear gauge" - and an equivalent measure of volatility for the Euro Stoxx 50 hit their highest since the 2008 financial crisis.

In early Asia currency trade volumes were light and tight liquidity exaggerated moves. The dollar handed back some gains to the yen, pound and franc and Australian dollar lifted about 1per cent from an 11-year low to US$0.6287.

The euro found footing at US$1.1171 after falling as far as US$1.1054 overnight.