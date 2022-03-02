Apple, Nike and Hollywood spurn Russia, isolating Putin

LOS ANGELES (BLOOMBERG) - Russia's invasion of Ukraine last week brought global condemnation, trade restrictions and financial penalties. Now, the nation of 145 million is losing many of the world's most iconic brands.

Apple and Nike both announced plans on Tuesday (March 1) to halt product sales in Russia, cutting off the country to the most valuable technology company and the biggest maker of athletic wear.

That followed Hollywood studios such as Walt Disney and WarnerMedia pausing releases of new films in the nation - including The Batman, which is hitting American theatres this weekend and expected to become one of the highest-grossing movies of the year.

Taken together, the moves reflect a cultural and commercial split unseen since the Cold War ended in the late 1980s. From the iPhone to Air Jordans, highly prized US brands are vanishing from the Russian marketplace in a way that will be hard for consumers to ignore.

In Apple's case, the move follows a recent expansion in Russia. The company had registered a business office there in the past few months and posted job listings for about half a dozen positions in Moscow.

But President Vladimir Putin's aggression in Ukraine brought a quick policy shift. In addition to ceasing product sales in the country, Apple is removing the RT News and Sputnik News applications from App Stores outside Russia.

"We are deeply concerned about the Russian invasion of Ukraine," Apple said on Tuesday. "We are supporting humanitarian efforts, providing aid for the unfolding refugee crisis, and doing all we can to support our teams in the region."

Around the same time, Nike said it would be cutting off Russia as well, though it blamed logistics. The athletic wear giant said it "cannot guarantee delivery of goods to customers in Russia".

Nike did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Beyond concerns about the invasion, operating in Russia has become very challenging for outside companies. With sanctions mounting, the rouble plunging and the United States banning transactions with the Russian central bank, deciding to pull out of the country has become an easier choice.

Exxon Mobil said on Tuesday said that it would end its involvement in a large oil and natural gas project in Russia, becoming the latest Western oil company to announce that it is leaving the country after Russia invaded Ukraine.

And it is not just US brands leaving. BP said this week that it would exit its 20 per cent stake in Russia-controlled Rosneft, a move that could result in a US$25 billion (S$34 billion) write-off and cut its global oil and gas production by a third. Shell followed suit, citing Russia's "senseless act of military aggression".