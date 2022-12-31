Analysts see mixed picture for stock markets in 2023, with things looking up in second half

SINGAPORE - Recession and its impact on corporate earnings will likely occupy the minds of investors through much of 2023, just as inflation, interest rates and the war in Ukraine took centre stage for markets in 2022.

While the MSCI All-Country World Index is on track for its worst performance since the 2008 global financial crisis, with a drop of more than 20 per cent, Singapore’s Straits Times Index (STI) ended 2022 up 4.09 per cent, making it among the biggest gainers.

The Singapore market benefitted this year from not being laden by tech shares, which have borne the brunt of the global selldown amid rising interest rates.

The STI’s technology exposure is limited to Venture Corporation, whereas the MSCI Singapore Index, which includes Sea Limited and Grab Holdings, slumped 9 per cent.

The 2023 outlook reports published by over a dozen global research and investment houses generally seem to conclude that 2023 could be a tale of two halves.

Markets will continue to face challenges from inflation and interest rates in the first half and grapple with the growing risk of a recession. Geopolitical tensions could remain elevated. But during the second half, these risks could get better priced into the markets as inflationary pressures ease and the Fed turns less hawkish.

There is also abundant idle liquidity on the sidelines, waiting for opportunities. In the United States for example, there is US$4.6 trillion (S$6.1 trillion) sitting idle in money market funds seeking temporary abode.

During the global financial crisis, we saw a similar sharp build-up of US money market funds to US$3.9 trillion. As the world emerged from the crisis, these funds found their way to riskier assets, and helped global equities to stage a rebound of more than 50 per cent over three years.

A big factor that could determine how 2023 shapes up for global equity markets is the global economy.

While the US central bank expects to engineer a soft landing for the US economy, most economists reckon it could be in for a rough one.

Meanwhile, fund managers in a Bank of America survey named a deep global recession and persistently high inflation as the market’s biggest risk, with a net 68 per cent of those polled forecasting a downturn as likely in the next year. But firms like BlackRock, the world’s largest asset manager, Barclays and Oxford Economics see a mild recession.

How will this slowdown impact corporate earnings, and ultimately the equity markets?

Consensus estimates by analysts project the earnings of S&P 500 companies to rise about 5 per cent in 2023, according to Refinitiv IBES.

The S&P 500 has fallen some 20 per cent in 2022. The blue-chip Dow Jones Industrial index is down 8 per cent and the tech-heavy Nasdaq has slumped 35 per cent.

Strategists polled by Reuters in November expect the S&P 500 to end 2023 at 4,200 points, some 10 per cent above current levels.