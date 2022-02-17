Amazon stops Visa surcharge on Singapore website after global deal reached

NEW YORK (BLOOMBERG) - Amazon.com told customers that it has reached an agreement with Visa over the fees it pays to accept the payments giant's cards on its website.

As a result, Amazon will no longer charge customers who use Visa cards on its site in Singapore and Australia an extra fee and it will not turn off Visa credit cards from amazon.co.uk.

Amazon had slapped a 0.5 per cent surcharge on Visa credit card transactions on its Singapore website, Amazon.sg, from Sept 15 last year. Singapore was the first country where this surcharge was imposed.

The e-commerge giant said then that the surcharge would apply to most purchases made on Amazon.sg, such as apparel and consumer electronics sold by third parties, or Amazon itself, from Singapore or overseas. But groceries from Amazon Fresh, digital goods and services such as in-app purchases on Amazon service Twitch, as well as subscription schemes such as Amazon Prime would not be affected.

Amazon and Visa had been feuding over the so-called swipe fees that the retailer pays each time a consumer uses their card at checkout. While the customer's bank reaps most of that fee, it's Visa that sets the levels merchants are charged.

"Visa is pleased to have reached a broad, global agreement with Amazon," a Visa spokesman said in an emailed statement. "This agreement includes the acceptance of Visa at all Amazon stores and sites today, as well as a joint commitment to collaboration on new product and technology initiatives to ensure innovative payment experiences for our customers in the future."

While Amazon has been surcharging customers who use Visa cards on its site in Singapore and Australia for months, it sought to up the ante late last year with a threat to stop accepting the firm's credit cards by UK customers entirely. Last month, the two companies said they were working on an agreement, narrowly avoiding an outright ban on UK cards.

• With additional information from The Straits Times