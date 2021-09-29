A time of reckoning for Asia's offshore bond market participants as Evergrande debt woes linger on

SINGAPORE - Investors and banks that have been piling into Asia's fast-growing offshore debt market face a painful reckoning as there seems to be no end in sight to the debt woes of the Evergrande Group - China's second-largest property developer.

Lured by high yields and assuming that Beijing would bail out insolvent borrowers to avoid spooking financial markets, a broadening base of global investors had entered the mainly United States dollar-denominated Asian bond market, which has seen a fivefold increase in issuance in the past 15 years.