Beat the heat: How chilled water can help to keep cities cool with a smaller carbon footprint

Working towards a brighter future

But there are hurdles to overcome. For one, a gap exists between global energy demand and the supply of energy obtainable from renewable sources, says Mr Tham.

He explains: “While conversations around switching from fossil fuels to renewable energy are increasingly common these days, technology to harness renewable energy is still playing catch-up with market demand.”

Global demand is expected to rise by 3 per cent per year from 2023 to 2025 as developing economies grow, says the Paris-based International Energy Agency (IEA).

Compounding the issue is cost. “Even as renewable energy becomes more available, users may choose to continue relying on fossil fuels due to the green premium,” says Mr Tham.

The green premium is the additional cost of cleaner alternatives, which are typically pricier because of how new the industry is.

This is where Temasek is working to improve mass adoption of sustainable energy solutions.

Says Mr Tham: “By investing in sustainable energy and its transition, we hope to catalyse new innovations and the development of renewable energy sources. Commercialisation can thus scale at a systematic pace.”

Governments can play a part with policies that encourage the use of green technologies, he says, while consumers can help create a market for such solutions.

There has been progress. “In the last two decades, the world has spent several trillion dollars on the transition from fossil fuels to renewables such as wind and solar, including energy storage technologies like grid-scale battery facilities.

“The cost of using renewables will decline with the economy of scale. In many markets now, solar and wind are some of the cheapest sources of electricity.”

Temasek is pressing on with its sustainability efforts as it works with like-minded partners to develop novel decarbonisation solutions.

Says Mr Tham: “Our investment horizon can span decades, putting us in a unique position to support companies to become more sustainable and adopt carbon abatement (reduction) strategies.”

“While there may be some costs in the move to net zero,” he says, “the collaborative action by communities, businesses and governments will allow everyone to reap sustainable returns in the longer term for a greener economy, where people and the planet can thrive.”