StanChart to offer new dads 20 weeks of paid time off; HSBC extends paternity and maternity leave

SINGAPORE – New fathers working at two major banks here will soon be able to take more paid time off to spend with their newborns.

Standard Chartered Bank said on Wednesday that all employees will be able to take 20 weeks of paid parental leave from Friday, bringing new dads on a par with new mums.

StanChart’s female employees have been able to use 20 weeks of paid maternity leave since 2017 – exceeding the nationally mandated 16 weeks – as well as 20 weeks of paid adoption leave.

In line with national policy, the bank’s male employees can take two weeks of government-paid paternity leave and up to four weeks of shared parental leave from their wives’ maternity leave – if their wives agree.

HSBC also said on Wednesday that it is raising its paternity leave benefit to eight weeks and maternity leave to 26 weeks starting Friday. It expands on its existing benefits that allow new dads two weeks of paid leave, while new mums can take 16 weeks.

HSBC Singapore head of human resources Mukul Anand said: “With the ever-changing needs of our workforce, we must continue to... enhance our policies to ensure that we are building an inclusive workplace where our employees can thrive at home and at work.”

StanChart said the change will apply to all its employees worldwide, regardless of gender, relationship status or how a child comes to permanently join their family.

Ms Tanuj Kapilashrami, the bank’s group head of human resources, said benefits such as longer parental leave help improve workforce participation and give options to employees who want to take up shared childcare responsibilities.

“This will positively impact families’ financial well-being and create a more inclusive workplace that supports each individual’s unique family planning choices,” she added.

Mr Wong Yang-Sheng, StanChart’s head of human resources for Singapore, Australia and Brunei, said other initiatives to support parents on staff include a newborn allowance of $5,000 and a health savings account that employees or their spouses can use to reimburse maternity, infant care centre and childcare centre expenses.

In Singapore, StanChart employs about 9,000 people and HSBC employs about 4,000 people.

The provision of additional paternity leave at the two banks comes ahead of changes to national policy announced in the Budget earlier this year.

Finance Minister Lawrence Wong said then that the Government will reimburse companies for up to four weeks of paid paternity leave – higher than the current two weeks – for working fathers of Singaporean children born on or after Jan 1, 2024. Provision of the first two weeks of leave is compulsory; the next two will be optional, for a start.

Mr Wong, who is also Deputy Prime Minister, noted that more than half of fathers in Singapore take paternity leave.