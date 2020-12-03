StanChart sets up global learning hub in Singapore to train, upskill 8,000 staff by 2022

SINGAPORE (THE BUSINESS TIMES) - Standard Chartered (StanChart) has launched a global learning hub named diSCover Lab. Through the new lab, the bank aims to train and upskill 8,000 Singapore employees by 2022, it said on Thursday (Dec 3).

The move follows the lender's $5 million investment to upskill and strengthen its Singapore workforce to support its digitalisation and business growth plans.

The diSCover lab is located at Standard Chartered @ Changi 1 and takes on a hybrid approach of virtual and face-to-face training. Staff may upgrade current skill sets or pick up new skills that they are passionate about but may not directly relate to their immediate job, the bank said.

Employees will be able to access bite-sized learning modules and curriculum, including blockchain, data, artificial intelligence (AI) and personal development. Each module or accredited training programme can range from a few hours to 18 months.

StanChart said the lab brings together its nine future skills academies under one roof. These nine academies are aXess, Data & Analytics, Cyber, Digital, New Ways of Working, Client Advisory, Leadership, Human, and Sustainable Finance.

These academies will focus on programmes on future growth areas such as digital banking, international banking, cyber-information security, data solutions, analytics, cloud, AI architect, API, and DevOps.

To ensure a pipeline of talent in these future roles, the bank said it will work with tertiary institutions, government workforce agencies as well as industry partners to hire and undergo training at the diSCover Lab.

StanChart is also planning to ramp up its international graduate programme in Singapore, hiring local talent from leading engineering colleges and training institutes to join its technology and innovation team based in the Republic.

To complete its recruitment efforts, the bank will partner Microsoft and IBM. It is working with existing programmes, including SGUnited, SkillsFuture.sg and the Institute of Banking and Finance to build a local tech talent pipeline, it said.

StanChart group chief information officer Michael Gorriz said: "It is critical that we deepen our tech capabilities in Singapore and build the latest skills which prepare us for the future of banking while offering clients the best solutions and experiences."