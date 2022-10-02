StanChart the latest lender to up terms of account as interest rates rise; offers up to 4.88% on Bonus$aver

SINGAPORE - Standard Chartered Bank has raised the maximum interest rate on its Bonus$aver account to 4.88 per cent per annum - its highest for the savings account - up from 2.38 per cent.

It is the latest among lenders here upping the terms of their current and savings accounts amid a rising interest rate environment, as the United States central bank tries to tame surging inflation.

StanChart increased rates for the Bonus$aver current account by up to 1.2 percentage points across its categories, according to checks by The Straits Times on Sunday.

The account's customers can now also earn interest for balances of up to $100,000, compared with $80,000 previously. The qualifying criteria for the account's various categories are unchanged.

Customers were informed of the changes via e-mail on Friday.

They can now get bonus interest of 0.6 per cent per annum when they spend at least $500 with their Bonus$aver credit and debit cards, up from 0.2 per cent per annum previously.

The rate is 1.6 per cent per annum when customers spend at least $2,000, compared with 0.4 per cent before.

Customers can also get bonus interest of 1.2 per cent per annum when they credit their salary of at least $3,000, up from 0.1 per cent per annum previously.

They can earn bonus interest of 1 per cent per annum for both investments and insurance, compared with 0.9 per cent per annum before.

Customers need to buy an eligible unit trust through the bank, with a minimum subscription sum of $30,000 to qualify for the bonus interest. The requirement for the insurance category is the purchase of an eligible policy with an annual premium of at least $12,000.