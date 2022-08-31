UOB joins OCBC and DBS in raising rates on its savings account

SINGAPORE - UOB and OCBC Bank customers will get higher interest rates on their savings accounts from Thursday as local banks fight for market share.

UOB will raise rates on its One savings account across most balance levels.

The rate will go as high as 3.6 per cent for the top tier of balances - from $75,000 to $100,000 - but customers will have to spend at least $500 every month on an eligible UOB card and have their salary credited via Giro.

UOB raised the rate for that tier to 3 per cent in August under a promotion that runs until the end of the year.

There will also be increases across the board for other balance tiers when UOB card customers spend at least $500 a month and perform either three Giro payments over the same period or credit their salary via Giro.

If three Giro payments are carried out, the rates will go up to 0.75 per cent for the first $15,000 and as high as 0.9 per cent for balances from $45,000 to $60,000.

That is an increase of between 0.1 and 0.25 percentage points.

Customers who credit their salary into a UOB account can get higher rates of 1.4 per cent for the first $30,000 and 1.5 per cent for balances from $30,000 to $60,000 - an increase of between 0.7 and 0.9 percentage points.

There are no changes to interest rates on balances from $60,000 to $75,000, which remain at 2.5 per cent.

Ms Jacquelyn Tan, UOB's head of group personal financial services, said on Wednesday that the One account is one of the simplest and most flexible in the market, as customers do not need to invest or buy insurance but only need to fulfil one to two simple banking criteria to earn the bonus interest rate.

Meanwhile, OCBC will raise rates on its 360 savings account.

From Thursday, OCBC 360 customers can earn interest of up to 4.05 per cent on balances of up to $100,000.

The bank said on Tuesday that it will also bring back the bonus interest category for credit card spending - account holders will earn up to 0.35 per cent more a year if they spend at least $500 a month on their OCBC 365 credit card.

The bank will also introduce a new tier for balances above $75,000.