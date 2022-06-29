S'pore-based crypto hedge fund Three Arrows Capital in liquidation: Source

LONDON (REUTERS, BLOOMBERG) - Crypto hedge fund Three Arrows Capital (3AC) has entered liquidation, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters on Wednesday, in the latest sign of the market downturn hurting the crypto industry.

Singapore-based 3AC is one of the higher profile crypto investors to have run into difficulties following the sharp sell-off in the market for digital currencies seen in recent months.

Crypto broker Voyager Digital issued 3AC with a default notice on Monday after it failed to make payments on a loan of 15,250 bitcoin (approximately US$324 million) and US$350 million worth of USDC, a stablecoin.

A British Virgin Islands court order also dated on Monday ordered 3AC's liquidation. 3AC's fund is incorporated in the British Virgin Islands. The Commercial Court there orders a company to be liquidated if it is regarded as insolvent because it cannot pay its debts. Companies can also voluntarily liquidate, though that’s less common.

Consultancy firm Teneo have been appointed as liquidators.

A web site will be set up to collect information from creditors on debts owed by the fund. After that, Teneo will oversee the distribution process, including talks with potential buyers that may be interested in 3AC’s remaining holdings, such as tokens or equity stakes in crypto start-ups, a source said.

3AC's forced wind-down is one of a series of pain points that have rippled through the battered crypto sector, including the implosion of the TerraUSD stablecoin and liquidity issues at lenders Celsius Network and Babel.

Top cryptocurrency Bitcoin has plunged some 37 per cent in June, trading around US$20,000 on Wednesday, compared with its all-time high of US$69,000 in November 2021.

News of 3AC's liquidation was first reported by broadcaster Sky on Wednesday.

On June 15, 3AC's co-founder sought to address liquidation rumours in a tweet, saying the company was "fully committed to working this out", without going into further detail.

3AC did not immediately respond to a request for comment.