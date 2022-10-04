Singapore Savings Bonds for November offering record-high rates

SINGAPORE - The November issue of Singapore Savings Bonds (SSB) opened on Monday with a first-year interest rate of 3.08 per cent and a 10-year average return of 3.21 per cent, both at record highs, according to data by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS).

In comparison, October's SSB issue offered a first year interest rate of just 2.6 per cent and a 10-year average return of 2.75 per cent, MAS data showed.

The previous record for the 10-year average return was in August this year when it hit 3 per cent. That saw applications reach $2.4 billion for the $700 million issue. For the October issue, MAS received close to $1.1 billion worth of applications for the $900 million alloted.

The latest SSB issue comes as global interest rates rise with local banks hiking their fixed deposit (FD) rates. UOB on Monday raised its Singapore dollar 15-month FD rate to 3 per cent.

The interest rates of each monthly SSB issuance are based on the average Singapore Government Securities yields in the month before applications open. This has been on the rise in tandem with the US Federal Reserve, which has so far raised the federal funds rate to the 3 per cent-3.25 per cent range to tame inflation.

The $900 million SSB issue for November will mature 10 years later, in Nov 2032. The first interest payment will be made in May 1, 2023, and subsequently every six months on Nov 1 and May 1 until maturity.

SSBs are designed to complement investors' savings and investments over the long term and are fully backed by the Singapore Government.

Applications for the November tranche opened at 6pm on Monday and close at 9pm on Oct 26.

Applications can be made through DBS/POSB, OCBC and UOB internet banking portals and ATMs, and OCBC's mobile app; or the Supplementary Retirement Scheme (SRS) or through the internet banking portal of your SRS Operator.

Investment amounts start from $500 and can be made via cash or SRS funds.