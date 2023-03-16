Singapore bank stocks hit by Credit Suisse crisis, US bank failures

SINGAPORE – Local bank stocks slumped when the market opened on Thursday morning, following a plunge in the shares of Switzerland’s second-biggest bank and fears about wider financial contagion globally amid a string of United States bank collapses.

DBS shares tumbled 1.7 per cent to $32.40 as at 9.45am, while OCBC fell 1 per cent to $12.15 and UOB dropped 0.7 per cent to $28.01. The benchmark Straits Times Index was down by 0.77 per cent.

This comes after Credit Suisse sank as much as 30 per cent on Wednesday after its largest shareholder Saudi National Bank ruled out investing any more in the company on regulatory grounds.

Credit Suisse, which is in the midst of a complex three-year restructuring to return itself to profitability, reportedly asked the Swiss central bank for a public statement of support after its lead investor’s comments.

It then said on Thursday that it will borrow up to 50 billion Swiss francs (S$72.6 billion) from the Swiss National Bank as it took “decisive action” to strengthen its liquidity.

The cost of insuring the bank’s bonds against default for one year surged to levels not seen for major international banks since the 2008 financial crisis.

Credit Suisse’s additional Tier 1 bonds – these are subordinate to other debt and may be written down if capital falls below a predetermined level – were also trading below 80 per cent of face value, a level usually signalling distress.

Financial markets globally have been roiled by the collapse of US mid-sized lender Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) and the closure of Signature Bank in New York state over the past week.

US regulators had to step in and provide guarantees that all depositors from SVB and Signature Bank would be repaid in full.

Up to US$25 billion (S$33.8 billion) was also made available to fund a new lending programme allowing one-year loans to banks under easier terms.

Crypto-focussed lender Silvergate Bank announced earlier last week that it planned to wind down and voluntarily liquidate its operations.