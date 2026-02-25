OCBC Q4 profit up 3% to $1.75 billion to beat forecasts; proposes special dividend

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

OCBC has proposed a special dividend of 16 cent per share on top of a final dividend of 42 cents per share.

SINGAPORE - OCBC on Feb 25 posted a rise in fourth-quarter profit as non-interest income offset the impact from declining interest rates.

The bank recommended a final dividend of 42 cents and a special dividend of 16 cents for 2025, as part of its previously announced capital return plan. Total 2025 payout amounts to 99 cents, down from 101 cents in 2024.

Earnings for the quarter ended December was $1.75 billion, up 3 per cent from a year ago, and beating analysts’ estimate of $1.72 billion in a Bloomberg poll.

Net interest income fell 6 per cent to $2.30 billion, as asset yields compressed at a faster pace than deposit costs in a declining interest rate environment.

Net interest margin (NIM) – a key profitability gauge – fell to 1.86 per cent from 2.15 per cent a year ago.

Non-interest income rose 37 per cent to $1.32 billion, driven by strong broad-based growth across fee, trading and insurance income.

Net fee income grew 16 per cent to $602 million, from $517 million a year ago, largely driven by a 26 per cent increase in wealth management fees, coupled with higher loan-related, brokerage, fund management and credit card fees.

Net trading income rose 30 per cent to $395 million, lifted by higher customer flow income from both wealth and corporate segments.

Insurance income from its insurance arm Great Eastern more than doubled to $226 million from $101 million a year ago, driven by improved insurance and investment performance, and in part due to the negative adjustment arising from changes in the medical insurance environment reported in the previous year.

Total allowances in the quarter were $200 million, 4 per cent lower than $208 million a year ago. Credit costs were at 20 basis points of loans on an annualised basis, compared to 21 basis points a year earlier.

For 2025, net profit was 2 per cent lower at $7.42 billion, after tax expenses rose 27 per cent.

Net interest income for the year fell 6 per cent to $9.15 billion as asset yields fell faster than funding costs due to steep declines in key benchmark rates. NIM in 2025 fell to 1.91 per cent from 2.2 per cent a year ago.

Non-interest income rose 16 per cent to $5.46 billion, driven by double-digit growth across fee, trading and insurance income.

Total allowances for 2025 declined 4 per cent to $665 million, mainly due to lower allowances for non-impaired assets. Credit costs were lower at 17 basis points of loans, compared to 19 basis points a year ago.

As at end-2025, total non-performing assets were $3.24 billion, up 13 per cent from a year ago.

For 2026 outlook, the bank guided for stable to growing total income and slight to moderate decline in net interest income.

OCBC also expects credit costs in the range of 20 to 25 basis points and mid-single-digit loan growth.

Group chief executive Tan Teck Long in his first earnings statement since taking the helm in January said that the results reflect the strength of the bank’s fundamentals and disciplined execution amid a challenging operating environment.

But he noted that the bank remains cautious yet positive amid geopolitical and interest rate uncertainty.

He further noted that OCBC has launched a new corporate strategy, as the bank closes out its previous three-year strategy, which it “achieved commendable progress” in unifying its brand across core markets and realising stronger synergies under the group.

“This strategy positions us to compete and win in the next phase of growth by capturing rising Asia flows, deepening our core market franchise, advancing technology led and customer centric capabilities through artificial intelligence, digital and data, and continuing our support for green transition,” he added.

The new corporate strategy is expected to drive stable to improving return on equity with a stronger focus on higher-returning businesses. It will also maintain cost discipline with cost-to-income ratio – a key banking efficiency metric – at low to mid 40 per cent.

OCBC is the last of the three local banks to report fourth-quarter and 2025 earnings. DBS and UOB posted drops in both as sharply lower interest rates hit margins.

OCBC’s shares were down 1.2 per cent to $21.18 as at 9.12am. DBS rose 0.1 per cent to $57.94 while UOB inched up 0.08 per cent to $37.23