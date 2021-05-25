More than 140 tech jobs on offer for women at DBS virtual career fair

SINGAPORE - More than 140 engineering jobs will be on offer for women at a virtual career fair organised by DBS, the bank said on Tuesday (May 25).

Applications are now open for the following five roles: engineering lead, solution architect, ReactJS developer, full stack developer and software development engineering in test.

The bank said applicants will go through an 80-minute online assessment to gauge their technical and planning capabilities. These online assessments must be submitted by June 8.

Shortlisted candidates will be invited to the DBS Women In Tech virtual career fair on June 12, where they will be given more information about the career development pathways available and attend a virtual interview.

Applications can be submitted at this website.

At last year's inaugural edition of the DBS Women In Tech career fair, more than 500 women applied for 50 job vacancies.

The bank's group head of big data/AI and consumer banking technology, Ms Soh Siew Choo, said that DBS is making a concerted push this year to improve female representation in engineering roles, an industry space which continues to see a dearth of women.

"We believe that by driving diversity in our engineering roles, we will be able to incorporate a multiplicity of views and perspectives upstream so as to deliver outstanding digital experiences for our customers," she said.

Other banks are also stepping up tech hiring.

OCBC Bank plans to grow its 100-strong global transaction banking workforce in Singapore by 50 per cent by the end of next year, including specialised staff who can help develop products and services.

Citigroup said it will add about 2,300 employees and invest in cutting-edge technology in its wealth management hubs of Hong Kong and Singapore.

Goldman Sachs Group plans to add about 100 staff in Singapore, mainly in technology jobs.