More than 50 tech jobs for women at DBS virtual hiring fair

SINGAPORE - Women hoping to land a tech job with DBS Bank can apply online starting Tuesday (Oct 13) as the Republic's largest bank seeks to encourage more women here to build a career in technology.

More than 50 vacancies are available - covering 11 roles, including data engineers, scrum masters and full stack developers - at its virtual career fair for women technologists, the bank said on Tuesday.

Applicants will go through an 80-minute online assessment for the roles they are applying for to gauge their technical and planning capabilities.

The online assessments must be submitted by Oct 19.

Shortlisted candidates will be invited to an online hiring day on Oct 31. They will learn more about the company, including its approach to gender diversity and what it is like to build a career as a female technologist at the bank. The next stage is a virtual interview.

DBS managing director Soh Siew Choo said that women continue to be under-represented in the technology space globally.

Ms Soh, who is also the bank's head of consumer banking and big data analytics technology, added that the bank wanted to proactively address this by building a pipeline of women technologists in Singapore.

"We have an opportunity to lead by example and demonstrate what companies can do to nurture a more gender-balanced technology workforce," she said.

"Having balanced gender representation is also pivotal to our ongoing digital transformation, as it allows us to tap diverse ideas to develop differentiated and exceptional experiences for our customers," she added.