MAS may publish framework on sharing liability for scam losses in next 3 months

SINGAPORE - A framework that seeks to clarify how losses from scams are to be shared between consumers and financial institutions could be made public by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) within the next three months.

The financial sector regulator said on Friday (Feb 4) that the proportion of losses each party bears "will depend on whether and how the party has fallen short of its responsibilities".

MAS will be seeking public feedback on this framework which also covers "the responsibilities of other key parties in the ecosystem".

This comes after 790 OCBC customers lost $13.7 million in recent scams where fraudsters spoofed the bank's name to send fake SMSes with phishing links to victims.

MAS is leading a task force, announced in July last year, to review practices that the financial industry can put in place to better protect consumers.

This includes reviewing how to apportion the liability of a fraudulent online transaction.

Under the liability framework, MAS said on Friday that "all parties have responsibilities to be vigilant and to take precautions against scams".

For example, financial institutions must have measures to safeguard customer accounts, and detect and respond to suspicious transactions.

Customers have to take precautions, such as never giving away personal or banking credentials to anyone. They should never click on links in SMSes or e-mails that seemingly come from a bank, and should transact only through the bank's official website or mobile app.

The authority added that OCBC's recent goodwill payouts to fully cover the scam losses of customers "were a one-off gesture by the bank in the circumstances, which included the bank's consideration of how it had not met its own expectations of customer service and response".

"They do not set a general precedent for future cases," said MAS.