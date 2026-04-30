DBS to pay 81 cents per share in dividends as Q1 profit rises 1% to $2.93 billion

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The bank’s latest dividend payout is up from 75 cents per share in the year-ago period.

SINGAPORE – DBS Group will pay shareholders 81 cents per share in dividends for the first quarter of 2026, as its net profit for the period grew 1 per cent on record wealth management fees.

The latest dividend payout is up from 75 cents per share in the year-ago period. It comprises an ordinary dividend of 66 cents and a capital return dividend of 15 cents.

The payout is expected to cost Singapore’s biggest bank about $2.3 billion.

Its net profit for the quarter is $2.93 billion, up from $2.90 billion a year ago, beating a $2.88 billion forecast by analysts in a Bloomberg poll.

Total income grew 1 per cent year on year to $5.95 billion, led by robust wealth management performance. Deposit growth momentum was strong, while markets trading income rose.

These more than offset the impact of lower interest rates and a stronger Singapore dollar, DBS said.

Group net interest income declined 5 per cent as net interest margin narrowed 23 basis points from lower interest rates and a stronger Singapore dollar. But rate pressures were mitigated by hedging and balance sheet growth.

Overall, group net interest margin (NIM) fell to 1.89 per cent for the quarter, from 2.12 per cent in the year-ago period.

NIM refers to the difference between what banks earn on interest-earning assets such as loans, and what they pay on interest-bearing liabilities such as deposits. This is squeezed when interest rates fall.

DBS chief executive Tan Su Shan said in a statement that the bank had a strong start to the year despite continued rate headwinds and heightened geopolitical uncertainty.

“The quarter was anchored by record wealth management performance, alongside robust deposit growth, record transaction services fees and stronger markets trading income. This reflects the resilience of our franchise and our ability to capture opportunities and support client needs amid a challenging environment,” she added.

She noted that the bank’s credit portfolio remains sound even as the Iran war and its potential second-order effects have added uncertainty to the outlook.

The bank remains resilient with a solid balance sheet, prudent general allowance buffers, strong capital position and robust liquidity, while continuing to capture long-term opportunities and enhance customer service, she said.