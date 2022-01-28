DBS to acquire Citi's consumer banking business in Taiwan

SINGAPORE (REUTERS, BLOOMBERG) - DBS Group has agreed to buy Citigroup’s consumer business in Taiwan in a move that will see the Singapore bank pay $956 million above the net asset value, making it Taiwan’s largest foreign bank by assets.

DBS said in a statement on Friday (Jan 28) that it will take over 3,500 staff in Citi’s Taiwanese business that has 2.7 million credit cards, 500,000 deposit and wealth customers and 45 branches.

“Citi Consumer Taiwan is a highly attractive, high-returns business that is expected to contribute at least $250 million annually in net profit to DBS after Covid-19 recovery,” DBS chief executive Piyush Gupta said in a statement.

DBS said it will pay cash for the net assets of Citi Consumer Taiwan plus a premium of $956 million.

South-east Asia’s largest bank secured the transaction after Taiwanese financial institutions withdrew from the bidding process.

Earlier this month, Citi struck a deal to sell its consumer business in four South-east Asian markets to UOB for nearly $5 billion.

The deals come after Citi announced last year that it would exit retail operations in 10 markets in Asia as it refocuses on its more lucrative institutional and wealth management businesses.

DBS’ acquisition is the latest of a series of deals to boost its presence across Asia.

Other recent deals by DBS have included a 13 per cent stake purchase in China’s Shenzhen Rural Commercial Bank Corp and the takeover of India’s Lakshmi Vilas Bank.