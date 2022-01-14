UOB to buy Citi's consumer business in 4 Asean countries for about $4.9 billion

SINGAPORE - United Overseas Bank (UOB) has agreed to acquire Citigroup's consumer banking franchise in Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand and Vietnam for about $4.915 billion.

UOB will pay a cash consideration for the net asset value of the business as at completion plus a premium of $915 million, the bank said in a statement on Friday (Jan 14). The business had an aggregate net asset value of about $4 billion as at June 30 last year.

The franchise across the four markets comprises the US bank's unsecured and secured lending portfolios, wealth management and retail deposit businesses.

UOB said it would also bring onboard Citibank's 5,000 employees in the four countries, including senior leadership, after the deal closes.

Citigroup's consumer business had a customer base of about 2.4 million as at June last year, and generated income of approximately $500 million in the first half of 2021.

UOB said it will finance the purchase with excess capital. Excluding one-off transaction costs, the acquisition is expected to be immediately accretive to UOB's earnings per share and return on equity, the bank added.

UOB shares on Friday morning rose as much as 1.4 per cent on the news. The stock was trading at $29.53, up 35 cents or 1.2 per cent, at 9.53am.

Singapore's third-largest lender said the acquisition would further strengthen and deepen its Asean franchise.

Wee Ee Cheong, UOB deputy chairman and chief executive officer, said the acquisition was a great opportunity that came at the right time.

"UOB believes in South-east Asia's long-term potential and we have been disciplined, selective and patient in seeking the right opportunities to grow," he said.

"The acquired business, together with UOB's regional consumer franchise, will form a powerful combination that will scale up UOB group's business and advance our position as a leading regional bank."

Completion of the deal is conditional on regulatory approvals relevant to each country and in Singapore.

UOB estimated that completion will take place between mid-2022 and early 2024, depending on the progress and outcome of the regulatory approval process

The purchase will reduce UOB's CET1 ratio by 70 basis points to 12.8 per cent, based on its capital position as at Sept 30, 2021.