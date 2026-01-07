Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

SINGAPORE - Singapore bank stocks on Jan 7 extended a multi-week rally that has pushed the benchmark Straits Times Index (STI) to record highs.

Shares of DBS, South-east Asia’s largest bank by assets, crossed $58 for the first time in morning trade, reaching as high as $58.80.

The stock then pared gains to $58.35 at the midday trading break, 0.7 per cent higher than its record close of $57.93 on Jan 6.

Peer OCBC hit as high as $20.25 on Jan 7, after crossing $20 for the first time a day earlier. It was down 0.7 per cent at $20.04.

UOB shares rose 0.6 per cent to $36.14 before paring gains to $35.94, up 0.3 per cent from the previous day’s close. While the counter has gained in weeks-long bank share rally, it has not come close to its all-time closing high of $38.67 in March 2025.

The local banks - which are heavyweights of the STI - have pushed the market benchmark to a historic high of 4,765.29 on Jan 7. As at 11.21am, the index was 0.1 per cent lower at 4,740.08.

DBS shares have gained more than 30 per cent in the past 12 months, while OCBC is up about 19 per cent. UOB, whose third-quarter profit tumbled 72 per cent as it hiked allowances by $1 billion, is down more than 3 per cent in the same period.

Morningstar director of Asia equity research Lorraine Tan said that with interest rates expected to fall, quality companies with attractive dividend yields are being seen as a proxy to holding Singapore government bonds.

“While we think that the current share prices of DBS and OCBC are quite rich on an intrinsic valuation basis, we can’t deny that their dividend yields, which are around 5 per cent, are attractive presently,” said Ms Tan, adding that both banks have room to continue share buybacks although dividend payouts may stay at the current level.

“This still should lead to dividend growth as long as earnings are stable. However, we feel that on a risk-reward basis, UOB is slightly more attractive at this stage,” she added.

According to a DBS Group Research report on Dec 9, Singapore’s banking sector remains supported by robust tailwinds, specifically excess capital and attractive dividend yields of up to 6 per cent.

DBS’ dividend yield is forecast to be at 6.1 per cent in 2026, while those for OCBC and UOB are at 5.4 per cent each, estimates DBS Group Research.

Analysts told The Straits Times that DBS offers the most attractive dividend yields among the local banks, as it looks to increase quarterly dividends by 6 cents to 66 cents in 2026. There is also an additional 15 cents per share to be paid in capital return dividend, which has been committed up to financial year 2027, making up a total of 81 cents per quarter.

DBS also retained its position as Singapore’s leading investment bank in 2025 , generating US$72.9 million in fees to capture an 8.4 per cent market share of the total fee pool.

Net interest margins (NIM) for the local banks are expected to remain under pressure in 2026, with DBS better hedged than OCBC and UOB with unexpired hedges and strength in deposit growth, the analysts said.