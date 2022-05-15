Credit Suisse weighs removing CEO Gottstein as soon as this year

SINGAPORE (BLOOMBERG) - Credit Suisse Group AG's board has held early stage talks on potentially replacing chief executive officer Thomas Gottstein after a string of scandals and misfires, people with knowledge of the matter said.

A change at the top of the bank could come as early as this year, the people said, asking not to be identified as the deliberations are private.

While the board continues to publicly voice support for Gottstein, some members are increasingly worried that he's not getting a handle on the bank's problems, the people said.

One year on from the collapse of Archegos Capital Management, which saddled Credit Suisse with about US$5.5 billion of losses, the bank is struggling to move past a series of profit warnings and hits that eroded investor confidence, weakened key businesses and prompted an exodus of talent.

While the CEO inherited a number of legacy issues, detractors say his team should have better managed the Archegos risks and taken more heed of warnings signs in its relationship with Greensill.

"We don't comment on rumors and speculation," Credit Suisse said in a statement. "The Chairman clearly endorsed Thomas Gottstein.

Nothing has changed in this regard." Since the Archegos blow, which led to the departure of investment bank head Brian Chin and risk chief Lara Warner, the bad news has continued apace.

The bank ousted reform-minded chairman Antonio Horta-Osorio after he broke Covid rules and in recent quarters announced a string of surprise charges, including 703 million francs of legal expenses in the first quarter. Steadily, the ranks of the management board that Gottstein inherited have been replaced after the successive hits, leaving the Swiss banker as the last one standing after two straight years of tumult.

In a recent interview in newspaper Neue Zuercher Zeitung, chairman Axel Lehmann gave his backing to Gottstein, saying that the banker's institutional knowledge is needed to ensure a minimum of continuity. Lehmann said Gottstein has probably the most difficult job in the industry and he is supporting him "because he's good."

The bank tapped Gottstein, 58 and a two-decade veteran, to restore confidence after the shock departure of Tidjane Thiam in Feb 2020 following a spying scandal. He was the first Swiss-born CEO of the bank in almost two decades and took on the dual challenge of putting a stop to infighting and boosting a share price that lost almost half its value during Thiam's tenure.

It's since about halved again under Gottstein. Gottstein was seen at the time of his surprise elevation as an attempt by the bank to install one of its own at the top to end an embarassing run of tabloid stories on the spying scandal and return the bank to stability.

While having investment banking expertise and success running the bank's highly profitable Swiss business, he lacked the international profile and experience of some of his predecessors.

Credit Suisse named Lehmann as chairman after he was appointed in January 2022 as an emergency replacement for financier Horta-Osorio. The bank announced its most recent management shuffle alongside first quarter earnings last month. Long-standing Chief Financial Officer David Mathers is leaving the bank once a replacement has been found, while Helman Sitohang is stepping down as head of the Asia Pacific region and becoming a senior adviser to the CEO. The firm's top lawyer, Romeo Cerutti is also leaving the firm.

At the same time, the bank appointed former Bank of Ireland CEO Frances McDonagh as the head of Europe, the Middle East and Africa and ex-UBS Group AG top lawyer Markus Diethelm becomes general counsel.