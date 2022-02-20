SoftBank calls Credit Suisse subpoena related to Greensill collapse a 'fishing expedition'

SAN FRANCISCO (BLOOMBERG) - SoftBank Group Corp. urged a US judge to block Credit Suisse Group AG from conducting a "fishing expedition" in a simmering dispute over the collapse of Greensill Capital.

Credit Suisse is seeking internal records from SoftBank as it prepares to file a lawsuit in England to recover losses from last year's implosion of financier Lex Greensill's supply-chain finance empire.

The Tokyo-based holding company said in a filing late Friday in San Francisco federal court that a subpoena prepared by the Swiss bank is nothing more than a "desperate" attempt to deflect responsibility for the "embarrassing" loss of hundreds of millions of dollars in the Greensill collapse.

SoftBank claims Credit Suisse persuaded a magistrate judge in early January to allow the subpoena under the false promise that its U.K. lawsuit was to be filed imminently. Really, Credit Suisse's information gathering is a "baseless fishing expedition aimed at manufacturing claims" against SoftBank, according to the filing.

The subpoena should be rejected, SoftBank said, because Credit Suisse should pursue the documents it wants from the English court where it intends to file suit - and where SoftBank can fight it.

A spokesperson for Zurich-based Credit Suisse didn't immediately respond outside regular business hours to a request for comment.

The company faces a deadline next month to respond to SoftBank's arguments. Credit Suisse's "broad-based" demand for information "appears designed to try and identify potential claims, rather than provide specific information required" to start the lawsuit in England, SoftBank said.

Credit Suisse is seeking information from board meetings at Katerra Inc., a U.S.-based construction company in which SoftBank was a major investor.

The bank is trying to reclaim US$2.7 billion in overdue loan payments from borrowers including Katerra. It has said it invested in about US$440 million worth of notes backed by the construction company.

The Swiss bank has alleged that SoftBank "orchestrated a financial restructuring of Katerra in late 2020" in which the two companies, along with Greensill, "agreed, improperly, to cancel the Katerra receivables program and purported to forgive the amounts outstanding under that program" that were due to Credit Suisse.

In exchange, Greensill received shares in a Katerra entity. Friday's filing contains flow charts in which SoftBank details transactions between various entities - funds and special purpose vehicles - and how they invested in Katerra, which was incorporated in the Cayman Islands.

In 2020, as Katerra was in financial distress and at risk of default, it hired restructuring advisers, according to the filing.