China's largest banks show wounds from property sector crisis

BEIJING (REUTERS) - Five of China's largest banks showed wounds from the ongoing property sector crisis, with bad debts linked to real estate surging in the first half of the year, even as they posted modest profits against the backdrop of an economic slowdown.

The first half results come after the world's second-largest economy narrowly avoided contracting in the second quarter as widespread Covid-19 lockdowns and the slumping property sector badly damaged consumer and business confidence.

China Construction Bank (CCB) and Bank of China (BoC) reported a 68 per cent and 20 per cent increase in bad real estate debt in the first half of this year on Tuesday in exchange filings.

Meanwhile, the world's largest commercial lender by assets Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC) posted a 15 per cent rise in real estate sector soured debt over the same period.

"Affected by the epidemic and the downward pressure on the economy, the current operating environment of banks is complex and grim," ICBC vice president Wang Jingwu said at a press conference after the release of results.

"It is difficult for some industries and customers that are greatly affected by the epidemic and economic cycle to operate," he added.

ICBC, BoC and CCB are the latest banks to report growing bad debt in the real estate sector, amid a gloomy first half in which rising developer defaults halted housing projects, leading to mortgage boycotts.

The Bank of Communications (BoCom) and Agricultural Bank of China (AgBank) warnings of caution and levels of soured loans were in a similar vein.

Mr Harry Hu, a senior director at S&P Global Ratings, estimates that Chinese banks' non-performing ratio in the property development sector will rise to around 5.5 per cent to 5.6 per cent by year-end, up from a 2.6 per cent sector-wide non-performing loan (NPL) ratio at end-2021.

Mortgage defaults are "not only a social stability problem, but also a potential financial stability problem, because mortgage is usually good-quality asset of banks," he said.

And analysts warn that the housing market flux is more likely to harm smaller lenders.

"Regional banks concentrated in those local markets are more exposed to the shock of larger-than-average decline in housing prices," said Mr Nicholas Zhu, a banking analyst at Moody's.