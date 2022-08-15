China's economic growth slows in July, spurring central bank to cut interest rate

BEIJING - China's economic growth was unexpectedly weak in July, prompting the central bank to cut a key interest rate to spur business activity, while unemployment among young job-seekers continued to climb to a record high.

Retail sales in the world's second-largest economy was particularly subdued as the country's economic outlook remained cloudy, weighed down by the uncertainty of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Latest data on Monday (Aug 15) showed that industrial production, which measures activity in the manufacturing, mining and utilities sectors, grew 3.8 per cent last month from a year ago - and below the expectations of economists.

A Bloomberg survey predicted a 4.3 per cent increase, while analysts polled by Reuters expected a 4.6 per cent rise. The latest figure was also lower than June's 3.9 per cent rise, from a year ago.

Similarly, retail sales also disappointed economists - recording a 2.7 per cent rise in July, from a year ago - almost half of the 5 per cent growth that polls by both Bloomberg and Reuters predicted. Footfall last month was slower than the 3.1 per cent rise in June.

The growth in fixed assets investment - which the central government has relied on heavily this year to boost growth - has faltered as well.

For the first seven months this year, the gauge for expenses on infrastructure, property, machinery and equipment grew 5.7 per cent from a year ago.

It shrank from the 6.1 per cent rise recorded in the first six months this year, and marked a surprise decrease from the 6.3 per cent economists polled by Bloomberg expected. Those surveyed by Reuters also predicted a rise, but of 6.2 per cent.

Mr Fu Linghui, National Bureau of Statistics spokesman, told reporters on Monday that China's economy sustained its recovery momentum last month, even as the country faced "increasingly complicated and challenging international environment as well as frequent and sporadic Covid-19 outbreaks".

China is the world's last major economy to stick to a zero-Covid-19 approach, and fresh cases had emerged in July in provinces and cities such as Anhui and Wuxi in eastern China and Xi'an in the north, resulting in lockdowns.

Globally, the economy has been struggling to recover from the fall-out due to Russia's invasion into Ukraine, and central banks worldwide have been hiking up borrowing costs to fight inflation.

Mr Fu said that production and supply in China continued to recover in July while employment was generally stable, adding that trade, which grew 16.6 per cent last month, from a year ago, "maintained the good momentum of growth".

The job market last month remained dour for young job-seekers, as the unemployment rate for those between 16 to 24 rose to a record 19.9 per cent, up from the 19.3 per cent in June. The urban surveyed unemployment rate was 5.4 per cent in July, 0.1 percentage point lower than in June.