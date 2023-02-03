Adani backers from New York to Tokyo dissect and limit exposure

SINGAPORE - Financial institutions from New York to London and Tokyo are dissecting their exposure to the empire of Gautam Adani, who was Asia’s richest man only a few days ago.

The billionaire’s interests, which include ports, power plants and coal mines, have fallen in value by US$125 billion (S$163.9 billion) since Hindenburg Research’s fraud allegations last week. The Indian tycoon vehemently denied the claims but was forced to abruptly scrap a US$2.4 billion stock offering for his flagship Adani Enterprises.

His backers include Citigroup, Credit Suisse Group and Barclays. They are among a swathe of banks pursuing a range of options to curb the risk of losses, including asking for more collateral and halting the use of Adani company securities to cover margin loans to wealth clients.

Lending to India’s tycoons and their companies was until recently a money-spinner for global banks seeking to cash in on one of the world’s fastest growing economies. The country has also been viewed as a buffer to growth in China, whose economy was pummeled by the now-abandoned Covid Zero policy and crackdowns on private enterprise.

“India is clearly a difficult place to lend money,” said Tom Kirchmaier, professor at the Centre for Economic Performance at the London School of Economics. “Banks are still desperate for business, and this is just a reminder that India may not be able to compensate a decline of Chinese business.”

Many global lenders are also still smarting from the implosion of another billionaire’s company, Archegos Capital Management, which failed in 2021. Multibillion-dollar losses, regulatory fines and sweeping management changes followed that collapse - a debacle the banks are keen to avoid repeating.

“Banks would not want to be the last ones left holding the bag - just look at Archegos and Greensill Capital and what happened to the banks that reacted slowly,” said Mak Yuen Teen, a professor at the National University of Singapore, who researches corporate governance.

Sizing up risks

Adani showcased its extensive local and international bank relationships in a 413-page rebuttal to the short-seller’s allegations, which it called “a calculated attack on India.”

Some of the most prominent names in banking - including Singapore’s DBS Group - are listed among 29 supporters, though the exact nature of their ties wasn’t disclosed. DBS declined to comment to The Straits Times on Thursday.

Adani Group, which comprises half a dozen major companies, put up about US$300 million worth of shares to maintain its collateral cover on a US$1 billion loan, Bloomberg News reported. The loan was made by a group of banks including Barclays.

Citigroup’s wealth unit, meanwhile, stopped accepting securities issued by Adani companies as collateral for margin loans amid the stock rout, according to an internal memo seen by Bloomberg News. Credit Suisse’s private banking unit had also made a similar change for the bonds.

Mizuho Financial Group said it had past dealings with Adani and is examining the allegations being leveled against the conglomerate. Mizuho Securities has managed debt issuance by Adani companies, public documents show.

Meanwhile, UBS Group chief executive officer Ralph Hamers has said the bank’s exposure to the meltdown isn’t a matter of concern for the Swiss bank.