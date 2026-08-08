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UAE says Iran attacked ADNOC vessel with missile in Strait of Hormuz

Vessels near the Strait of Hormuz, as seen from Musandam, Oman, August 6, 2026. REUTERS/Stringer

Aug 8 - The United Arab Emirates on Saturday condemned what it said was an Iranian attack on a carrier linked to its state oil company as it passed through the Strait of Hormuz, accusing Tehran of "acts of piracy".

State news agency WAM initially reported ADNOC as saying one of its vessels had been targeted by a missile early on Saturday and that the situation was under control.

The UAE Foreign Ministry later condemned what it called "the hostile Iranian attack" on an ADNOC vessel.

Neither statement gave details on the tanker, its cargo or possible damage. No injuries were reported.

About a fifth of the world's oil and liquefied natural gas passed through the narrow waterway between Oman and Iran prior to the conflict. Since the U.S.-Israeli war on Iran broke out on February 28, shipping has been repeatedly disrupted, raising freight rates and creating security concerns.

The ministry said the attack violated a U.N. Security Council resolution on freedom of navigation and accused Iran's Revolutionary Guards of "acts of piracy" by targeting commercial shipping and using the waterway as a tool of economic pressure.

It called on Iran to halt the attacks and reopen the strait fully and unconditionally.

Iran's Guards have previously threatened action against any vessels transiting the strait if they are linked to Tehran's adversaries, or if they fail to comply with Iranian directives.

ADNOC said on Friday that it had been significantly affected by what it described as unprovoked attacks on its personnel and assets, while continuing to meet customer requirements in an "exceptionally challenging environment."

The company said 15 of its vessels had been attacked by missiles and drones while transiting the strait since the start of the conflict, including three this week, killing one crew member and injuring 20 others.

ADNOC did not identify those responsible for the attacks in its statement on Friday.

ADNOC, the Abu Dhabi state oil company, is one of the world's largest energy producers and exports crude oil, natural gas and refined products to customers worldwide. REUTERS