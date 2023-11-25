Thailand says 20 of its nationals still held by Hamas after 10 freed

Thai workers that were freed pose with a member of a Thai mission after a medical checkup in Israel. PHOTO: REUTERS
BANGKOK - 20 Thai nationals are still being held by Hamas after the Palestinian militant group freed 10 hostages, Thailand's foreign ministry said on Nov 25.

The Thai hostages freed from Gaza during the exchange of hostages on Nov 24 held by Hamas and Palestinians from Israeli jails would return home after 48 hours in hospital, the ministry said in a statement.

The released Thai hostages included one woman, according to photos released by the ministry, which showed them dressed in green jackets and with doctors at a medical centre in Israel.

Earlier reports said around 12 Thais had been released. A source briefed on the negotiations said their release was unrelated to a truce deal with Israel, the first in the seven-week-old war, and followed a separate track of talks with Hamas mediated by Egypt and Qatar.

The ministry thanked the governments of Qatar, Israel, Egypt, Iran and Malaysia, and the International Committee of the Red Cross, "as well as others involved in the immense efforts that led to this recent release". REUTERS

