Teo Chee Hean reaffirms strong ties with Kazakhstan's leaders; discusses digitalisation

Senior Minister Teo Chee Hean and Kazakhstan's leaders on Tuesday (Oct 15) reaffirmed strong inter-parliamentary relations between the two countries, and also exchanged views on digitalisation and cyber security.

SM Teo, who concluded his three-day working visit to Kazakhstan on Tuesday, said he looked forward to Kazakhstan President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev accepting President Halimah Yacob's invitation to visit Singapore, according to a press statement by Singapore's Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

In his Facebook post, Mr Teo said he had a "good discussion with President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, an old friend who goes way back with us - S'pore was his first overseas posting as a young Soviet diplomat from 1975-79".

"I conveyed a personal invitation from President Halimah Yacob for him to visit us again next year," he added.

Mr Teo called on President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Prime Minister Askar Mamin on Monday afternoon. They reaffirmed the warm ties between the two countries, and welcomed the Oct 1 signing of a free trade agreement between Singapore and the Eurasian Economic Union.

On Tuesday morning, Mr Teo met chairman of the Senate, Dr Dariga Nazarbayeva, who is former president Nursultan Nazarbayev's daughter. They reaffirmed the strong inter-parliamentary ties and welcomed more parliamentary exchanges between Singapore and Kazakhstan.

Mr Teo was hosted to lunch by Minister of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry Askar Zhumagaliyev.

Besides exchanging views on digitalisation and cyber security, which is a key focus of Kazakhstan's national digitalisation programme, they also discussed ways to strengthen bilateral cooperation in this area.

Mr Teo also had a good discussion with First Deputy Chairman of the National Security Committee Samat Abish on regional developments, and they reaffirmed the importance of religious harmony and combating radical ideology.

SM Teo was to depart Kazakhstan on Tuesday night for Russia, where he will have bilateral meetings and also attend the 23rd meeting of the TOTAL International Advisory Committee from Wednesday to Sunday.

He is accompanied by Senior Minister of State for Communications and Information and Transport Janil Puthucheary and MPs Saktiandi Supaat and Jessica Tan.