ST Podcast: China's Communists Celebrate

Asian Insider Ep 6: China's Communists Celebrate

14:56 mins

Synopsis: This is Asian Insider, a series by The Straits Times every Friday. Together with our stable of 30 correspondents based around the world, we give an Asian perspective on the global talking points of the week.

As China regaled in its celebration of 70 years under communist rule, President Xi declared that no power can shake the status of his nation, and no force can stop the progress of the Chinese people.

In this episode, The Straits Times' Washington bureau chief Nirmal Ghosh leads the conversation with China bureau chief Tan Dawn Wei, China correspondent Danson Cheong, and associate editor Vikram Khanna, debating and dissecting the challenges that lie ahead for China as they embark on the path of the “great rejuvenation”.

Produced by: Nirmal Ghosh & Zia-ul Raushan

Edited by: Zia-ul Raushan

Dear readers,

We are conducting consumer research to find out what types of content you like. Please click on the link below to participate in a short survey which will help us serve you better. Respondents stand a chance to win $100 shopping vouchers and get invited to participate in consumer interviews.

Link: https://sph.au1.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_4MwYEyWCtmRKUHH

Follow Asian Insider podcast and rate us on:

Spotify: https://str.sg/JoVB

Apple Podcasts: https://str.sg/JoV2

Google podcasts: https://str.sg/JoVu

Website: http://str.sg/stpodcasts

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg