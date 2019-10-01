China's 70th National Day: Beijing gets ready for its biggest military parade at Tiananmen Square

BEIJING - While much of Beijing was still asleep on Tuesday (Oct 1) morning, tens of thousands of soldiers, policemen, journalists and officials were out and about getting ready for the biggest military parade in the history of Communist China.

Roads around Tiananmen Square had been blocked overnight while tanks rolled in. Journalists were told to gather at a media centre west of the Forbidden City at 4.30am local time to be taken into the square in buses.

The air was a cool 17 deg C, but the smog was an unhealthy Air Quality Index of 147. The environment bureau had warned of sustained haze as the nation celebrates 70 years since the People’s Republic of China was founded.

Just hours ahead of the parade, rehearsals were still underway on the main thoroughfare of Chang’an Avenue between the Forbidden Palace and Tiananmen Square, as various contingents practised their march pass.

Grandstands flank the boulevard, guarded by security officers in dark suits, while massive TV screens envelope the square.

The Chinese Communist Party under Mao Zedong swept to power in 1949 after defeating the Nationalist Party in a bitter civil war.

In the 70 years, China has gone from an impoverished, famine-stricken nation to the second largest economy in the world.

President Xi Jinping will speak to the nation this morning as he presides over the military parade, which will feature an arsenal of all-China-made weaponry including ballistic missiles meant to showcase the country’s military prowess.

China will likely want to use the occasion to project a powerful image and send a message to its rivals that it is not to be trifled with.

At a banquet on Monday (Sept 30) night, President Xi said unification with Taiwan, which it considers a renegade province after the Nationalist Party retreated to the island, as an “inevitable trend”.

“No one and no force can ever stop it,” he said. He had warned that military force could be necessary to take Taiwan back.

The celebrations on Tuesday culminate in a gala show in the evening complete with fireworks.