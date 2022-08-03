S'pore hopes US and China can refrain from actions that will escalate tensions: Vivian Balakrishnan

Stable US-China relations are vital for regional peace and prosperity, said Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan. PHOTO: REUTERS
PHNOM PENH - Singapore hopes the United States and China can avoid actions that will raise tensions, Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan said on Wednesday (Aug 3).

"Stable US-China relations are vital for regional peace and prosperity. Singapore hopes that the US and China can work out a modus vivendi, exercise self-restraint and refrain from actions that will further escalate tensions," he said in a Facebook post.

A modus vivendi refers to an arrangement that lets parties facing disagreements coexist peacefully, either indefinitely or until a final settlement is reached.

Dr Balakrishnan is in the Cambodian capital with his counterparts from the region for the 55th Asean Foreign Ministers' Meeting, where US-China ties and developments on both sides of the Taiwan Strait were also discussed.

"Asean is also watching cross-strait developments with concern," he wrote.

The comments come as Speaker of the US House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi visited Taiwan and met Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen as part of her visit to the region.

China has condemned the visit, calling it a "provocation" by the United States, and said it would carry out military drills around the island.

