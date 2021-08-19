US to evacuate as many people as possible from Afghanistan

WASHINGTON (AFP) - US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin said on Wednesday (Aug 18) that American forces would evacuate as many people as possible from the Kabul airport as thousands pressed to leave after the Taleban takeover of the country.

"We are going to evacuate everybody that we can physically, possibly evacuate, and will conduct this process for as long as we possibly can," Austin said in his first public comments after the fall of Kabul to the insurgents.

Austin said the officials on the ground have spoken to Taleban officials to "emphasise that people who are trying to get to the airport and have the right credentials need to be allowed through right now."