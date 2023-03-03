Ukraine war could embolden other aggressors, says US Secretary of State Blinken

NEW DELHI - Amid tensions with China and Russia, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Friday that the Ukraine war could embolden “aggressors” in other parts of the world.

”Allowing Russia to do what it is doing is a message to would-be aggressors everywhere that they may be able to get away,” said Mr Blinken, after a meeting of the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (Quad), which comprises the United States, India, Japan and Australia.

While he did not mention China by name, his remarks come amid tensions between China and the US over Taiwan, among other pressure points. China regards Taiwan as a renegade province to be reunified, by force if necessary.

China views the Quad as the “Asian version of Nato” to contain its rise, a charge denied publicly by the Quad members, with India defining the grouping as “a force for global good”.

Mr Blinken was speaking during a panel discussion at the Raisina Dialogue, an annual multilateral forum, with his Quad counterparts immediately after their breakfast meeting.

A Quad statement released after the meeting addressed the ongoing maritime disputes in the South and East China seas as well as the war in Ukraine, pushing for adherence to international laws.

The four Quad countries also agreed that “the use or threat of use of nuclear weapons is inadmissible”, amid Russian President Vladimir Putin’s warnings that the threat of a nuclear war is rising.

The focus on Ukraine during the Quad meeting had continued from a Group of 20 (G-20) Foreign Ministers’ Meeting in New Delhi on Thursday, which failed to issue a joint statement due to differences over the war and instead produced an “outcome document”.

Differences arose over wording to describe the war, with Russia and China refusing to fully endorse even the outcome document, which states: “Most members strongly condemned the war in Ukraine.”

An outcome document was also issued during the G-20 Finance Ministers’ Meeting in February in Bengaluru due to similar objections.

Analysts said the G-20 meetings highlighted the deepening fault lines between the West on one side and China and Russia on the other.

On the sidelines of the G-20 summit on Thursday, Mr Blinken met his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov and told him to “end this war of aggression” against Ukraine.