Three Myanmar police constables cross over to India seeking refuge

MIZORAM, INDIA (REUTERS) - Three Myanmar police constables have crossed over to India's north-eastern state of Mizoram and are seeking shelter in the country, an Indian police official said on Thursday (March 4).

The three men came across the border near the town of North Vanlaiphai on Wednesday afternoon and the local authorities were assessing their health and making arrangements for them, the police superintendent in the Mizoram’s Serchhip district said.

"What they said is they got instructions from the military rule, which they cannot obey so they have run away," said Mr Stephen Lalrinawma, the superintendent of police of Mizoram's Serchhip district, where the three men crossed over on Wednesday afternoon.

"They are seeking refuge because of the military rule in Myanmar," Mr Lalrinawma said.

India shares a 1,643km land border with Myanmar, where more than 50 people have been killed since the Feb 1 coup by the country's powerful military.

The junta overthrew a democratically-elected government, and detained its leader, Aung San Suu Kyi, having disputed her party’s landslide victory in November. India is already home to thousands of refugees from Myanmar, including ethnic Chin people and Rohingya who fled the South-east Asian country during previous bouts of violence.