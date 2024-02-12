‘There to die’: Nepali mercenaries fight for Russia in Ukraine

KATHMANDU - Nepali mercenaries are fighting for Russia in Ukraine, lured to kill far from their Himalayan homeland by promises of a passport and cash, but wounded returnees warn anyone tempted to join the war: “Do not come.”

While Nepali soldiers-for-hire can bank in a month nearly double what they could earn in a year back home, conditions are brutal and many have been killed or wounded.

“I watched my friends die in front of me,” said Mr Surya Sharma, who asked to use a pseudonym for legal reasons.

“Nepalis going probably cannot even imagine how horrific the war is.”

Shortly after the 24-year-old underwent basic training with Russian forces, his unit was attacked on their way to a frontline in eastern Ukraine.

“When the bombs and bullets were raining, I thought my life was ending, that that was it,” he said. “I was there to die.”

Combining tough Himalayan terrain with grinding poverty, Nepal has long been a source of ferocious soldiers to fight others’ wars, with the British army’s Gurkhas the best-known example.

But it is only legal for Nepalis to sign up for combat with a foreign military if there is a government agreement in place – which just applies to Britain and India.

From early on in its war in Ukraine, Russia has used mercenaries, including the paramilitary group Wagner, before its aborted mutiny last June.

Neither Russia nor Ukraine will provide figures for how many foreign fighters are in their militaries, nor the number they are holding as prisoners of war.

But the Nepali government says more than 200 of the country’s citizens have enlisted in the Russian army since it invaded Ukraine two years ago.

Mr Sharma believes there could be 10 times as many, including students, ex-soldiers and even former Maoist combatants.

“We were among the early ones to join, but now there are many Nepalis, there must be 2,500 to 3,000,” he said.