Behind the fall and rise of India's coronavirus cases

India had one of the highest Covid-19 cases last year but low fatality rates. Daily infections plunged late last year but are climbing again. The Straits Times explores the issue.

A health worker collects a swab sample from a man to test for Covid-19 in Mumbai, on March 9, 2021.
A health worker collects a swab sample from a man to test for Covid-19 in Mumbai, on March 9, 2021.PHOTO: AFP
  • Published
    26 min ago
NEW DELHI/BANGALORE - It was in September last year that India overtook Brazil to emerge as the second worst-hit country by the Covid-19 pandemic. The country even seemed poised to overtake the US in November, but infections began plummeting mysteriously to around 10,000 cases a day.

Today, infections are surging again, but even at the height of the pandemic, Covid-19 was less severe for Indians. Most showed mild symptoms, and compared with other countries, relatively few infected patients died. India has just about 115 deaths per million, while the US reports 14 times more deaths at 1,600 per million.

Topics: 