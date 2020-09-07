India surpasses Brazil with world's second highest coronavirus cases

NEW DELHI (BLOOMBERG) - India has the world's second highest number of coronavirus cases, passing Brazil on Monday (Sept 7) to reach more than 4.2 million confirmed infections as the epidemic surges across the South Asian nation.

Now the global virus hotspot, India added the largest number of cases in a day with 90,802 recorded overnight Sunday, according to data released by India's health ministry.

More than 71,000 people have died from Covid-19, making India the third-largest by number of deaths.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government initiated the world's biggest virus lockdown in the country of 1.3 million people in late March, but the economic and social costs forced a gradual reopening even as infections surged at a record pace.

India's economy posted the biggest contraction among major economies last quarter, with its gross domestic product shrinking 23.9 per cent in the three months to June from a year earlier.

On the same day as India surpassed Brazil's infection tally, the country's largest metro system in the capital New Delhi began operating again, while limited religious and sporting events have been allowed to restart and bars are set to open.