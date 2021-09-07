Taliban announces leader, first ministers in new Afghan government

KABUL (AFP, BLOOMBERG) - The Taliban announced Mullah Hasan Akhund as the leader of its new government in Afghanistan on Tuesday (Sept 7).

Chief spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid also told a press conference that Taliban co-founder Abdul Ghani Baradar, the main public face of the movement, will be the deputy leader.

Mullah Hassan Akhund, the little-known head of the Taliban’s leadership council, was named as acting prime minister. He is on a UN Security Council sanctions list connected to the “acts and activities” of the Taliban.

"The Cabinet is not complete, it is just acting,” Mr Mujahid said at the Government Information and Media Centre in Kabul. “We will try to take people from other parts of the country.”

Military leader Sirajuddin Haqqani, who heads the Haqqani network, will serve as acting interior minister. The network has been designated as a terrorist organisation by the United States.

That may complicate any moves by the US to cooperate with the Taliban, particularly as President Joe Biden urges the Taliban to cut all ties with terrorist groups.

The appointment of a group of established figures from different elements of the hardline Islamist movement also gave no indication of any concession towards the protests that broke out in Kabul earlier in the day, when Taliban gunmen fired in the air to scatter them.

The US and its allies have been watching to see whether the Taliban would form an inclusive government that can stabilise the country and prevent a return to civil war.

Other demands include freedom of travel for those who want to leave Afghanistan and rights for women, who faced extreme repression when the Taliban last held power at the turn of the century.

For the new Taliban government, a lot is at stake. Signs of an economic crisis are brewing, with prices of essential goods rising in Kabul while banks run short on cash.

The US has frozen roughly US$9 billion (S$12.1 billion) in assets belonging to Da Afghanistan Bank, or DAB, the nation’s central bank, and the International Monetary Fund cut off the group from using fund reserve assets.