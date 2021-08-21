Taleban websites disappear from Internet, reason unclear

A still image from a social media video shows Taleban fighters marching in uniforms in Qalat, Zabul Province, Afghanistan.
A still image from a social media video shows Taleban fighters marching in uniforms in Qalat, Zabul Province, Afghanistan.PHOTO: REUTERS
  • Published
    38 min ago

KABUL (REUTERS) - The official websites of the Taleban, who swept to power in Afghanistan on the back of a lightning offensive last week, appeared to have vanished from the Internet late on Friday (Aug 20).

It was not immediately clear whether a technical fault or something else was to blame.

The Taleban operate separate websites in Pashto, Dari, Arabic, Urdu and English.

All five appeared to be unreachable on Friday.

A spokeswoman for CloudFlare, which online records list as providing protection for the Taleban sites, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The outage was first reported by The Washington Post.

More on this topic

 
 

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Topics: 