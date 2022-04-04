Sri Lanka's president seeks unity government amid string of minister resignations

COLOMBO (REUTERS) - Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa called on Monday (April 4) for a unity government to deal with the country's economic crisis after cabinet ministers and the central bank governor offered to resign.

The debt-laden country is struggling to pay for imports of fuel and other goods due to a foreign exchange crisis, leading to hours-long power cuts and a shortage of essentials.

Spontaneous street protests continued over the weekend despite a curfew.

"Considering this a national need, the time has come to work together for the sake of all the citizens and future generations," Mr Rajapaksa's media office said in a statement.

"The president invites all political parties representing in the parliament to come together to accept ministerial portfolios in order to find solutions to this national crisis."

Central Bank of Sri Lanka Governor Ajith Nivard Cabraal said he had also offered to quit.

"In the context of all cabinet ministers resigning, I have today submitted my resignation as Governor," he said on Twitter.

The Colombo Stock Exchange's All Share Index briefly turned positive following the flurry of announcements, before turning red again. The market is down about a third this year, and the bourse suspended trading twice on Monday morning due to sharp falls in the benchmark share price index.

The developments come after Mr Rajapaksa, whose elder brother is the prime minister and younger brother the finance minister, declared a state of emergency on Friday, following protests over the economic hardship faced by the people of the country.

Youth and Sports Minister Namal Rajapaksa, nephew of Mr Gotabaya and the son of Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa, said on Twitter on Monday he had told the president's secretary about his resignation with immediate effect.

Mr Namal said he quit in the hope it would help the president and prime minister's "decision to establish stability" for Sri Lankans and the government.

Education Minister Dinesh Gunawardena told local media late on Sunday that "we handed our letters of resignation to the prime minister".

"The president and the prime minister will discuss and take relevant decisions," he said, without clarifying how many ministers had offered to quit.

President Rajapaksa appointed Ali Sabry as the country’s finance minister on Monday as a new team of ministers took office after protests flared in the wake of a worsening economic crisis, the president’s office said.

Mr Sabry previously served as Sri Lanka’s justice minister.