Sri Lankan opposition to file motion to scrap president's powers

COLOMBO (BLOOMBERG) - Sri Lanka's opposition plans to file a motion soon to abolish President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's sweeping executive powers that lawmakers and critics say has contributed to the economic mismanagement of the country and prompted street protests calling for his ouster.

"It will be an opposition motion. It will be to abolish the executive presidency," Mr Harsha de Silva, a lawmaker for the main opposition Samagi Jana Balawegaya party, told Bloomberg News.

"It is likely to go beyond the 19th amendment," he added, referring to an earlier constitutional change that curtailed the president's power.

Mr de Silva was echoing earlier calls from lawmakers that the presidency's executive powers should be abolished at the earliest.

Mr Rajapaksa has remained defiant and his supporters in Parliament have said he will not step down under any circumstances.

He won the presidency by a landslide in November 2019 on the back of a campaign to enhance security after the Easter Sunday attacks the same year.

He moved swiftly to amend the constitution a few months later to bestow more powers to his presidency including holding ministries, sacking ministers and controlling the election commission, police and anti-corruption agency.

In the past week, over 40 lawmakers abandoned his coalition and left it as a minority. Members of Parliament from both sides of the aisle have been reluctant to work with a bare-bones interim government, hastily formed after entire Cabinet resigned earlier in the week.

Their chief concern was that Mr Rajapaksa would override Cabinet decisions.

Foreign Minister G.L. Peiris met with the diplomatic corps earlier in the week, saying the current government still held a majority in Parliament and there was no consensus yet on who can replace the president and the prime minister.

There were constitutional provisions that include the prime minister taking over for 60 days if the president resigns and the lawmakers will then have to elect a suitable leader to head the country for the remaining period, Mr Peiris said in remarks published by the Foreign Ministry.

He denied that protesters were against the government, saying they displayed contempt and hatred for the parliamentary system and wanted all the lawmakers to resign. The protests were an "expression of despair", he added.

Mr Rajapaksa used his powers on Wednesday (April 6) to set up a new panel of fiscal experts and bureaucrats to advise him on the debt crisis and economic matters, especially ahead of planned talks with International Monetary Fund as early as next week on financial aid.

On Thursday, he had sworn Mr Nandalal Weerasinghe, a career central banker, to head the monetary authority.