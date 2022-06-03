Sri Lanka protesters reject PM's invitation to join reform committees

BANGALORE - Amid protests and a massive economic crisis, Sri Lanka's Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe has proposed to include protesters in the Parliament's committees on political reforms.

However, initial responses from the spontaneous, leaderless protest groups have dismissed the Prime Minister's invite on May 29, calling it an attempt to co-opt an anti-establishment movement.

Mr Wickremesinghe had invited protesting youth groups to work with the government on systemic reforms that he is proposing to solve the political crisis triggered by the country's economic emergency.

"The youth are calling for a change in the existing system," he said, noting that young people would "be able to learn about problems and provide solutions to them on their own".

"The President will be held accountable to the Parliament," he told Sri Lanka's Daily Mirror, in an attempt to placate the majority of citizens who want to clip the immense powers President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has held on to.

For more than 50 days, thousands of Sri Lankans have been protesting against the mismanagement of funds and disastrous policies by their government that led to acute fuel, food and medicine shortage. Demonstrators have camped outside the presidential secretariat in Colombo, demanding the resignation of President Rajapaksa.

The import-dependent island nation's finances are deep in the red. It has announced bankruptcy, defaulted on foreign loans and its dollar reserves have hit rock bottom. The government is now trying to find loans and credit lines from friendly countries like India, China, Japan and Bangladesh.

As citizens faced half-day blackouts in peak summer, and queued up for hours to buy rationed diesel and petrol, frustration had exploded into spontaneous nationwide protests from March that demanded the resignation of all the Rajapaksas and their factions.

The government tried to quell the protests with tear gas, police beatings and political supporters unleashing violence, but that only worsened its unpopularity and triggered greater demands for systemic overhaul, especially from student protesters.

Mr Mahinda Rajapaksa finally stepped down last month as prime minister and his rival from the opposition party, Mr Wickremasinghe, was sworn in.

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa is still holding out.

Mr Wickremasinghe's "comprehensive political reform" aims to give lawmakers more power and reduce the influence of the President. He proposes to create 15 parliamentary committees, with four youth representatives appointed in each. Three of them, he said, would be chosen by activist and protest groups.

Some protesters saw the PM's invitation as an olive branch extended to angry demonstrators.

"It does show that unlike the Rajapaksas, Ranil is at least listening to us," said an economist, who was part of the major protests in the Galle Face seaside and who spoke to The Straits Times on condition of anonymity.