Sri Lanka President Rajapaksa near airport as exile rumours spread

COLOMBO (AFP) - Sri Lanka's embattled president was flown to an airbase near the main international airport on Monday (July 11), officials said, raising speculation he will flee into exile abroad.

Mr Gotabaya Rajapaksa fled the presidential palace in Colombo under naval protection on Saturday, shortly before tens of thousands of protesters overran the compound.

Hours later, the parliamentary speaker announced Mr Rajapaksa would resign on Wednesday to allow a "peaceful transition of power".

The 73-year-old leader had taken refuge at a navy facility, a top defence official told AFP, before being brought to the Katunayake airbase, which shares a perimeter fence with the country's main Bandaranaike International airport.

"He and his entourage were flown back to Colombo in two Bell 412 choppers," he added.

There was no official word from the President's office about his whereabouts, but several local media reports speculated he was set to leave for Dubai later on Monday.

Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe's office said Mr Rajapaksa had officially informed him of his intention to resign, without specifying a date.

Cash in court

Earlier in the day, 17.85 million rupees (about S$69,529) in cash Mr Rajapaksa left behind at the presidential palace was handed over to a court after being turned in by protesters, police said.

Official sources said a suitcase full of documents had also been left behind at the stately mansion.

Mr Rajapaksa took up residence at the two-century-old building after he was driven out of his private home on March 31 when protesters tried to storm it.

If Mr Rajapaksa steps down as promised, Mr Wickremesinghe will automatically become acting president until Parliament elects an MP to serve out his term that ends in November 2024.

But Mr Wickremesinghe has himself announced his willingness to step down if consensus is reached on forming a unity government.

The succession process could take between three days - the minimum time taken to convene Parliament - and a maximum of 30 days allowed under the statute.