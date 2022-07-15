Sri Lanka president Gotabaya Rajapaksa's resignation accepted: Parliamentary speaker

COLOMBO (REUTERS, AFP, BLOOMBERG) - The speaker of parliament in crisis-hit Sri Lanka has accepted a resignation letter from President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, having verified its authenticity after it was flown from Singapore late on Thursday (July 14), he told reporters.

“Gotabaya has legally resigned” with effect from Thursday, Mr Mahinda Yapa Abeywardana said on Friday, after Mr Rajapaksa notified the speaker from Singapore he was stepping down.

“I have accepted the resignation," Mr Abeywardana said. "From this point, we will move to constitutionally appoint a new president. It will happen quickly and successfully.”

He added: “With the proud distinction of being South Asia’s oldest democracy, we will conduct this in the most democratic and transparent way.”

Under Sri Lanka’s constitution, Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe – whose departure is also being demanded by protesters – will automatically become acting president until parliament can elect an MP to succeed Mr Rajapaksa for the rest of his term.

The legislature will be summoned on Saturday, Mr Abeywardana told reporters at his residence. The agenda for the weekend meeting will be decided on Friday.

“I hope to complete the process of electing a new president within seven days,” he said. “I seek the cooperation of all concerned to complete the constitutional requirements.”

Sri Lanka’s opposition parties are now trying to cobble together an all-party government and pick candidates who can take over from Mr Rajapaksa and Mr Wickremesinghe.

Mr Rajapaksa submitted his resignation late Thursday after arriving in Singapore from the Maldives, where he initially escaped after demonstrators overran his palace at the weekend.

His departure came after months of protests over what critics said was his mismanagement of the island nation's economy, leading to severe hardships for its 22 million people.

Mr Rajapaksa would be the first president to resign since Sri Lanka adopted a presidential system of government in 1978.

The news of Mr Rajapaksa’s resignation, first sent by an e-mail to the speaker before a hard copy was delivered to the speaker, triggered jubilation in Sri Lanka’s main city Colombo, where protesters massed outside the presidential secretariat.

Crowds set off firecrackers, shouted slogans and danced ecstatically at the Gota Go Gama protest site, named mockingly after Mr Rajapaksa’s first name.

A curfew imposed in the area on Thursday was lifted early on Friday, police spokesman Nalin Thalduwa said.

Street protests against Sri Lanka’s economic crisis have simmered for months and came to a head last weekend when hundreds of thousands of people took over government buildings in Colombo, blaming the Rajapaksa family and allies for runaway inflation, shortages of basic goods, and corruption.

Sri Lanka had begun preliminary discussions with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) about a potential bailout loan, but these have been interrupted by the latest government chaos.

IMF spokesman Gerry Rice told reporters on Thursday that the organisation's staff were still in contact with technical-level government officials but hoped to resume high-level dialogue “as soon as possible".