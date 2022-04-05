Sri Lanka opposition rejects unity offer, demands president resign

COLOMBO (AFP) - Sri Lanka's opposition on Monday (April 4) dismissed President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's invitation to join a unity government as "nonsensical" and instead demanded he resign over the country's worsening shortages of food, fuel and medicines.

Rajapaksa's overture came as armed troops looked to quell more demonstrations over what the government acknowledges is the country's worst economic crisis since independence from Britain in 1948.

Police fired tear gas and water cannon to disperse thousands of protesters trying to storm the private home of the prime minister - the president's elder brother and the head of the political clan - in Tangalle, once a bastion of support for the family in the island's south.

Hundreds of men and women laid siege to the offices of the president and the prime minister in the capital Colombo for several hours late Monday as phalanxes of armed police prevented them from entering.

Earlier in the day, the president asked opposition parties represented in parliament to "join the effort to seek solutions to the national crisis," after the late-night resignation of nearly all cabinet ministers to pave the way for a revamped administration.

That request was met with quick refusals.

"We will not be joining this government," Eran Wickramaratne of the main opposition Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) party told AFP. "The Rajapaksa family must step down."

"He really must be a lunatic to think that opposition MPs will prop up a government that is crumbling," lawmaker Anura Dissanayake of the leftist People's Liberation Front (JVP) told reporters in the capital Colombo.

And Abraham Sumanthiran of the Tamil National Alliance told AFP: "His offer to reconstitute the cabinet with opposition MPs is nonsensical and infuriates the people who have been demanding his resignation."

Every member of Sri Lanka's cabinet except the president and his elder brother, Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa, resigned late Sunday.

The country's central bank governor Ajith Cabraal - who has long opposed the International Monetary Fund bailout now being sought by the South Asian island country - also stepped down on Monday.

A day after the mass resignations, the president reappointed four of the outgoing ministers - three of them to their old jobs - while replacing brother Basil Rajapaksa as finance minister with the previous justice chief.