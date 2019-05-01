Sri Lanka names Easter suicide bombers

COLOMBO (AFP) - Sri Lanka's police on Wednesday (May 1) named nine people who staged Easter Sunday (April 21) suicide bombings that killed 253 people, and said the attackers' assets will be confiscated in line with anti-terror laws.

Police spokesman Ruwan Gunasekera confirmed that two of the luxury hotels were bombed by two brothers from a wealthy Colombo family involved in spice exports.

The group of Islamists had used one bomber at each of the locations hit on Easter Sunday, except at Shangri-La hotel where there were two suicide explosions.

One of the Shangri-La bombers was Zaharan Hashim, the leader of the local militant group responsible for the audacious attacks that were claimed by the Islamic State group.

Hashim headed the National Thowheeth Jama'ath (NTJ) which has since been banned. He attacked the Shangri-La in the company of fellow Islamist Ilham Ahmed Mohamed Ibrahim.

Ilham's elder brother Inshaf Ahmed was the man who bombed the nearby Cinnamon Grand hotel.

The third hotel to be targeted, the Kingsbury, was bombed by a man identified as Mohamed Azzam Mubarak Mohamed. His wife was now in police custody, Gunasekera said.



An image from a press release by Isis' propaganda agency allegedly shows eight men it said carried out suicide bomb blasts on Easter Sunday in Sri Lanka. Zahran Hashim (centre) was identified by the Sri Lankan police as the leader of a group which Colombo has blamed for the attacks. PHOTO: AFP





The St Anthony's Church was targeted by a local resident named Ahmed Muaz. His brother has been arrested. The St Sebastian bomber was Mohamed Hasthun, a resident from the island's east where Hashim was based.

The Christian Zion church in the eastern district of Batticaloa was hit by a local resident, Mohamed Nasser Mohamed Asad.

Another man who failed to set a bomb off at a de luxe hotel, but blasted his explosives at a guest house near the capital. He was identified as Abdul Latif Jameel Mohammed who had studied both in Britain and Australia.

Shortly after the hotel bomb attacks, Fathima Ilham, the wife of the younger of the two brothers, blasted explosives strapped to herself, killing her two children and three police officers who rushed to the family home in Colombo.

"We are going to use prevention of terrorist financing laws to confiscate their property," Gunasekera said.