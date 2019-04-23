Sri Lanka explosions: Probe shows attacks were ‘retaliation for Christchurch’, says minister

COLOMBO (BLOOMBERG, AFP) - Interpol has joined the investigation into the devastating series of blasts across Sri Lanka that killed 321, while attention is now focused on a second extremist group known as Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen.

In a special session of Parliament on Tuesday (April 23), State Minister of Defence Ruwan Wijewardene said investigators were probing links between local terror group National Thowheed Jamath and Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen.

He noted the Easter Sunday bombings could have been retaliation for the terrorist attacks on two New Zealand mosques on March 15, which killed 50 people.

“The preliminary investigations have revealed that what happened in Sri Lanka (on Sunday) was in retaliation for the attack against Muslims in Christchurch,” he told parliament.

The international team will assist the authorities with the investigation and identify potential international connections and includes specialists in crime scene examination, explosives, counter-terrorism, disaster victim identification and analysis.

"The intelligence agencies have reported that there were international organisations behind these acts of local terrorists," President Maithripala Sirisena said in a statement.

"Hence, it has been decided to seek international assistance for investigations."

Seven suicide bombers carried out the Easter Sunday assault on churches and luxury hotels, targeting Christians and foreign tourists, it said. The governments of other nations had shared intelligence ahead of the blasts.

Over 40 suspects were in custody, national police spokesman Ruwan Gunasekera said on Tuesday.

An internal police memo dated April 11 warned a group called National Thowheed Jamath planned to bomb Catholic churches and the Indian High Commission, Cabinet Minister Harin Fernando tweeted soon after the attack.

Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe said the authorities had received warnings but "not enough attention had been paid".

"There had been several warnings from foreign intelligence agencies about the impending attacks," Sri Lanka's Health Minister Rajitha Senaratne said at a press conference in Colombo on Monday.

"Persons named in intelligence reports are among those arrested. Some named in the reports had died during attacks. We are now investigating international support for the group and their other links."

POLITICAL INFIGHTING

A special emergency Parliament session was due to convene at 1pm local time, with the country's leaders still deeply divided after six months of political infighting that has left the economy struggling.

Last October, former strongman Mahinda Rajapaksa was suddenly appointed prime minister by President Maithripala Sirisena, leading to a constitutional crisis. Mr Wickremesinghe, the deposed prime minister, was reinstated in December after a Supreme Court decision.

Sri Lanka confirmed that 31 foreigners who died in the attacks had been identified - including citizens of India, Portugal, France, Turkey, Australia, Japan, the UK and US - and said 14 foreigners were still unaccounted for.

Most were targeted at the Shangri-La, Kingsbury and Cinnamon Grand hotels in the capital.

President Donald Trump called Mr Wickremesinghe to pledge US support "in bringing the perpetrators to justice", the White House said in a statement overnight.

Chinese citizens were warned against travelling to Sri Lanka, the embassy said in a statement on its website.

Billionaire fashion tycoon Anders Holch Povlsen, Denmark's wealthiest man, lost three of his four children, the Press Association reported, citing Mr Jesper Stubkier, communications manager for Mr Holch Povlsen's wholesale fashion business Bestseller.

The terrorist attack was a marked shift from the brutal conflict between the predominately Buddhist Sinhalese majority and mostly Hindu Tamil minority that fuelled a three-decade civil war that ended a decade ago.

Catholics, split between the Sinhalese and Tamils, make up 6.5 per cent of Sri Lanka's population, according to the nation's 2012 census. Buddhists account for 70 per cent of the total, while Hindus and Muslims make up the rest.

In the early 1980s, the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam - known as the Tamil Tigers - began fighting for an independent homeland in the north and east of Sri Lanka.

The conflict, marked by the use of child soldiers and human-rights violations on both sides, killed more than 100,000 people before Mr Rajapaksa's government won a decisive victory in 2009.