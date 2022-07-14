The Straits Times
The Straits Times
The Straits Times
In Pictures: Sri Lanka protesters storm PM's office
A nationwide state of emergency was declared on Wednesday hours after President Gotabaya Rajapaksa fled the country.
Updated
Published
32 min ago
https://str.sg/wbrB
Protesters cheer after taking over the building that houses Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe's office, demanding he resign after the president fled the country, July 13, 2022. Sri Lanka plunged deeper into crisis on Wednesday as Wickremesinghe took over as president and protesters lost patience with a political leadership that was not bending to their demands.
PHOTO: NYTIMES
Demonstrators throw bottles of water at army personnel during an anti-government protest outside the office of Sri Lanka's prime minister in Colombo, July 13, 2022. Thousands of anti-government protesters stormed into Sri Lanka Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe's office on July 13, hours after he was named as acting president, witnesses said.
PHOTO: AFP
Demonstrators carry the gate to Sri Lanka's Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe's office premises, amid the country's economic crisis, during a protest in Colombo, Sri Lanka, July 13, 2022.
PHOTO: REUTERS
Protesters gather before storming the building housing the office of Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe in Colombo, Sri Lanka, July 13, 2022.
PHOTO: NYTIMES
A protester hurls a tear gas canister back towards military personnel outside the building housing the office of Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe in Colombo, Sri Lanka, July 13, 2022.
PHOTO: NYTIMES
People carry an injured protestor during a protest outside Sri Lanka's Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe's office premises, amid the country's economic crisis, in Colombo, Sri Lanka, July 13, 2022.
PHOTO: REUTERS
Protesters have their eyes doused with water after being exposed to tear gas outside the building housing the office of Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe in Colombo, Sri Lanka, July 13, 2022.
PHOTO: NYTIMES
Security forces fire tear gas to disperse protesters as they try to enter the Prime Minister's office in Colombo, Sri Lanka, July 13, 2022.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Protesters celebrate after they stormed the Prime Minister's office in Colombo, Sri Lanka, July 13, 2022.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Protesters surge into the building housing the office of Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe in Colombo, Sri Lanka, July 13, 2022.
PHOTO: NYTIMES
Demonstrators gather inside the office building of Sri Lanka's prime minister during an anti-government protest in Colombo, July 13, 2022.
PHOTO: AFP
Army personnel stand guard as demonstrators (unseen) gather inside the office building of Sri Lanka's prime minister during an anti-government protest in Colombo, July 13, 2022.
PHOTO: AFP
Demonstrators sit around a meeting table inside the office building of Sri Lanka's prime minister during an anti-government protest in Colombo, July 13, 2022.
PHOTO: AFP
SRI LANKA
PROTESTS
GOTABAYA RAJAPAKSA
RANIL WICKREMESINGHE
